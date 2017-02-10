Noodles & Company to close 55 restaur...

Noodles & Company to close 55 restaurants

Noodles & Co. - faced with continued year-over-year declines in sales at its restaurants - said today it will close 55 "underperforming" locations, more than 10 percent of its current store count.

