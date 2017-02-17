Noodles & Company to close 55 locations
Noodles & Company, the fast casual dining restaurant chain, has announced plans to close 55 of its 510 restaurants across the country. So the fate of the restaurant in the Bradley Commons shopping center will not be known until the end of February, at the earliest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yin and yang
|Feb 15
|Yin and yang
|1
|Thornton police department
|Jan 19
|Lilyberge
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Jan '17
|Erie-ite
|2
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec '16
|Prq
|1
|Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax...
|Dec '16
|Caughey Cathy
|1
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC