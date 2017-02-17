Noodles & Company to close 55 locations

Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Noodles & Company, the fast casual dining restaurant chain, has announced plans to close 55 of its 510 restaurants across the country. So the fate of the restaurant in the Bradley Commons shopping center will not be known until the end of February, at the earliest.

