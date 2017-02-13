Longmont wishes for Happy Year of the Rooster
Members of the Shaolin Hung Mei Kung Fu Association perform the Lion Dance at the Chinese New Year celebration at Silver Creek High School in Longmont on Saturday afternoon, Lions covered in fringe shimmied their way into the Silver Creek High School gym Saturday afternoon, keeping time with the beating drums and clashing symbols with their long ... (more)
Read more at LongmontFYI.
