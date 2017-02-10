Local elections are Nov. 7

Local elections are Nov. 7

Several people have filed to run for Broomfield City Council, but there is time for others considering running to join the race. To run, a council candidate must be a registered voter and resident of their ward for a year prior to Election Day.

