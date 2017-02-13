Lifelong resident and former party chair seeks Ward 3 seat
Rick Fernandez, a lifelong resident of Broomfield and former local Republican party chair, has filed to run for the Ward 3 Broomfield City Council seat. Fernandez graduated the University of Colorado in 1995 with a degree in business administration, computer information systems and moved back to Broomfield where he has lived since.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thornton police department
|Jan 19
|Lilyberge
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Jan 17
|Erie-ite
|2
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec '16
|Prq
|1
|Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax...
|Dec '16
|Caughey Cathy
|1
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
|Broomfield teacher testifies in his defense dur... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|irahs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC