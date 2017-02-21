High fire danger continues Tuesday

High fire danger continues Tuesday

Tuesday Read more: TheDenverChannel

Fire Weather Warning issued February 21 at 6:07AM MST expiring February 21 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park Fire Weather Warning issued February 21 at 6:07AM MST expiring February 21 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Jefferson, Larimer, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld Winter Storm Watch issued February 21 at 4:25AM MST expiring February 24 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt Fire Weather Watch issued February 20 at 10:50PM MST expiring February 22 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Crowley, Las Animas, Otero Fire Weather Warning issued February 20 at 10:50PM MST expiring February 21 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo Fire Weather Watch issued February 20 at 10:50PM ... (more)

