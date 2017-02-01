Good Samaritan Medical Center's CEO announces retirement
David Hamm, president and chief executive of Good Samaritan Medical Center since its inception, will retire March 31, the hospital announced Wednesday. In 2002, Hamm began providing executive leadership for the planning, construction and opening of the hospital in Lafayette that took place in December 2004.
