Fossil fuel extraction fights persist...

Fossil fuel extraction fights persist around Colorado, challenging state push for harmony

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Extraction Oil and Gas officials talk to residents in Broomfield about a proposal to drill near homes on Feb. 21, 2017. Colorado's oil and gas conflict flared as hundreds of people packed FirstBank Center on Tuesday night hoping to kill - or at least tame - a plan to drill 139 wells from four 8-acre pads near homes in Broomfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07) Feb 19 Juliette 516
Yin and yang Feb 15 Yin and yang 1
Thornton police department Jan '17 Lilyberge 1
What happened to Grandma's Kitchen???? Jan '17 Erie-ite 2
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Dec '16 Tobias 1,137
News Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after... Dec '16 Prq 1
Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax... Dec '16 Caughey Cathy 1
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,994 • Total comments across all topics: 279,072,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC