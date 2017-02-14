Former teacher convicted of sex abuse

A former Adams 14 teacher was convicted Tuesday, Feb. 14, of four charges in connection with sexual assault on two girls that happened between 2004 and 2011, according to the Adams and Broomfield Counties district attorney's office. access to all the exclusive content of the web site! Simply register to receive uninterrupted access to our award-winning and in-depth local online content! If you currently subscribe or have subscribed in the past to the Brighton Standard-Blade, then simply find your account number on your mailing label and enter it below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Standard Blade.