Feud between real estate data services leaves Boulder Valley brokers in a lurch
A fight between two providers of Colorado real estate data is catching the Boulder Valley market in the middle, angering agents and reducing the ability of buyers and sellers to get the best deal in an already ultra-competitive market. The kerfuffle came to a head last week when Greenwood Village-based REColorado, which covers metro Denver and Broomfield, announced that beginning March 2 it would no longer share data with Loveland's IRES, which serves Broomfield and Boulder counties and areas to the north.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thornton police department
|Jan 19
|Lilyberge
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Jan 17
|Erie-ite
|2
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec '16
|Prq
|1
|Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax...
|Dec '16
|Caughey Cathy
|1
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
|Broomfield teacher testifies in his defense dur... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|irahs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC