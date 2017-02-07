Feud between real estate data services leaves Boulder Valley brokers in a lurch

A fight between two providers of Colorado real estate data is catching the Boulder Valley market in the middle, angering agents and reducing the ability of buyers and sellers to get the best deal in an already ultra-competitive market. The kerfuffle came to a head last week when Greenwood Village-based REColorado, which covers metro Denver and Broomfield, announced that beginning March 2 it would no longer share data with Loveland's IRES, which serves Broomfield and Boulder counties and areas to the north.

