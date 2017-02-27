Extraction offers to withdraw Broomfi...

Extraction offers to withdraw Broomfield COGCC applications, file amended plan in May

8 hrs ago Read more: Broomfield Enterprise

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. told Broomfield officials earlier today that it will withdraw its current applications with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission if the city's moratorium ordinance is postponed indefinitely or turned down at tonight's city council meeting.

Broomfield, CO

