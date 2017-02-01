Expert panel begins to take shape for Broomfield oil, gas meeting
Structure for the oil and gas town hall meeting Feb. 21 at 1stBank Center is taking shape, and could include an update from Extraction Oil and Gas, Inc., - and experts they want to call - in addition to the ones Broomfield already has invited. Broomfield will review this format with all participants, Ozaki said, to make sure everyone is comfortable with the layout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thornton police department
|Jan 19
|Lilyberge
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Jan 17
|Erie-ite
|2
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec '16
|Prq
|1
|Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax...
|Dec '16
|Caughey Cathy
|1
|Dozens Arrested In Sex Trafficking Crackdown (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Joann Johnson
|4
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC