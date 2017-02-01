Expert panel begins to take shape for...

Expert panel begins to take shape for Broomfield oil, gas meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Broomfield Enterprise

Structure for the oil and gas town hall meeting Feb. 21 at 1stBank Center is taking shape, and could include an update from Extraction Oil and Gas, Inc., - and experts they want to call - in addition to the ones Broomfield already has invited. Broomfield will review this format with all participants, Ozaki said, to make sure everyone is comfortable with the layout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thornton police department Jan 19 Lilyberge 1
What happened to Grandma's Kitchen???? Jan 17 Erie-ite 2
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Dec '16 Tobias 1,137
News Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after... Dec '16 Prq 1
Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax... Dec '16 Caughey Cathy 1
News Dozens Arrested In Sex Trafficking Crackdown (Apr '16) Nov '16 Joann Johnson 4
News Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10) Sep '16 Regolith Based Li... 31
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC