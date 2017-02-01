Expert panel begins to take shape for Broomfield oil, gas meeting

Structure for the oil and gas town hall meeting Feb. 21 at 1stBank Center is taking shape, and could include an update from Extraction Oil and Gas, Inc., - and experts they want to call - in addition to the ones Broomfield already has invited. Broomfield will review this format with all participants, Ozaki said, to make sure everyone is comfortable with the layout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.