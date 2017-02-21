DMC Cloud Playout Enabled by Pebble B...

DMC Cloud Playout Enabled by Pebble Beach Systems

WEYBRIDGE, ENGLAND & BROOMFIELD, COLO.- The Digital Media Centre in England has taken to the cloud, embracing virtualized playout from the cloud with the help of Pebble Beach System's Orca virtualized IP system. DMC uses the system to playout 10 channels from Fox, Scripps, AMC, A+E and others.

