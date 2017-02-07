CSU's Little Shop of Physics visits Broomfield elementary schools
Brooklyn Kessler, left, tries on a pair of glasses and E.J. Harper try on headphones that transmit different sounds to headphones as part of the Colorado State University's Little Shop of Physics at Kohl Elementary School on Thursday. Those phrases were repeated throughout the day as students at Kohl and Emerald elementary schools in Broomfield played with sound, light, electricity, magnets, waves, clouds and lasers.
