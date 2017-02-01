Court date in fatal motorcycle crash set for Feb. 7
The 28-year-old moved to the area last August for a job in the Google offices in Boulder, and while checking out nearby cities, fell in love with Broomfield. His death Oct. 27 shocked his family, who were left devastated and wondering about the court case that accompanied the fatal crash.
