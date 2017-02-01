Could Too Many Public Meetings Kill a...

Could Too Many Public Meetings Kill a Proposed Massive Denver Music Festival?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

Denver isn't the only Front Range city Anschutz Entertainment Group and Superfly are considering to host a massive three-day music festival. While the corporations have courted Denver harder than other cities, already bandying about contract terms with Mayor Michael Hancock's administration, "This is not a done deal," said AEG/Superfly consultant David Ehrlich at a public meeting at Schmitt Elementary School on Wednesday, February 1. The festival, which its backers hope will rise to the level of the AEG-produced Coachella and Superfly's Outside Lands, would take over the Overland Park Golf Course for five weeks in September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thornton police department Jan 19 Lilyberge 1
What happened to Grandma's Kitchen???? Jan 17 Erie-ite 2
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Dec '16 Tobias 1,137
News Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after... Dec '16 Prq 1
Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax... Dec '16 Caughey Cathy 1
News Dozens Arrested In Sex Trafficking Crackdown (Apr '16) Nov '16 Joann Johnson 4
News Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10) Sep '16 Regolith Based Li... 31
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,202 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC