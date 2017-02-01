Could Too Many Public Meetings Kill a Proposed Massive Denver Music Festival?

Denver isn't the only Front Range city Anschutz Entertainment Group and Superfly are considering to host a massive three-day music festival. While the corporations have courted Denver harder than other cities, already bandying about contract terms with Mayor Michael Hancock's administration, "This is not a done deal," said AEG/Superfly consultant David Ehrlich at a public meeting at Schmitt Elementary School on Wednesday, February 1. The festival, which its backers hope will rise to the level of the AEG-produced Coachella and Superfly's Outside Lands, would take over the Overland Park Golf Course for five weeks in September.

