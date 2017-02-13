Community Foundation scholarship deadlines approach

Established to honor Di Ciero's long and dedicated service as Broomfield's city manager, the scholarship is awarded to someone who is pursuing a course of study that will prepare the recipient for a public service position. To be eligible, the student must have resided within the city limits of Broomfield for at least three years prior to high school graduation; must be a candidate for high school graduation in the spring of 2017; must be accepted and enroll at a Colorado college or university and must demonstrate a strong interest in a career in public service.

