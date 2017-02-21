Colorado Conservatory of Dance's 'Boxcar Children' on stage in Broomfield this weekend
The 1924 classic "The Boxcar Children" will take to the stage this weekend in Broomfield with performances aimed at several different audiences. Presented by the Colorado Conservatory of Dance at its Studio Theatre, 3001 Industrial Lane, Unit 12, the Friday, Saturday and Sunday shows will include performances aimed at homeschool children, as well as one for children and others with sensory issues and special needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07)
|Feb 19
|Juliette
|516
|Yin and yang
|Feb 15
|Yin and yang
|1
|Thornton police department
|Jan '17
|Lilyberge
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Jan '17
|Erie-ite
|2
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec '16
|Prq
|1
|Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax...
|Dec '16
|Caughey Cathy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC