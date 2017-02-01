Colo. bill would exempt state from 'tampon tax'
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 1:44PM MST expiring February 2 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Jefferson, Larimer, Lincoln, Weld Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 1:44PM MST expiring February 2 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 1:31PM MST expiring February 2 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson DENVER Colorado women would no longer have to pay extra state sales taxes on feminine hygiene products if a bill under consideration in the state Legislature passes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thornton police department
|Jan 19
|Lilyberge
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Jan 17
|Erie-ite
|2
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec '16
|Prq
|1
|Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax...
|Dec '16
|Caughey Cathy
|1
|Dozens Arrested In Sex Trafficking Crackdown (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Joann Johnson
|4
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC