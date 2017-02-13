Children's Hospital to add two buildings to Broomfield campus
Children's Hospital Colorado is planning to expand its current Broomfield presence by 140,000 square feet. Children's Hospital Colorado hopes to expand it's Broomfield North Campus to include two more buildings and to renovate its existing facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
