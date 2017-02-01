Cause of death undetermined for Denve...

Cause of death undetermined for Denver man whose remains were found at Eldora ski resort

A Boulder County sheriff's deputy blocks the entrance to Eldora Mountain Resort on June 2, 2016, as search teams comb the area for additional human remains after a foot was found in a boot. The Boulder County Coroner's Office announced Thursday that it has ruled the cause and manner of death of a man whose remains were discovered near Eldora Mountain Resort last year as undetermined.

