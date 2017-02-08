California firm blasted for attempts ...

California firm blasted for attempts to process claims in $375 million Rocky Flats settlement

Wednesday Read more: Denver Post

Attorneys overseeing the $375 million settlement with homeowners who lived downwind of the former Rocky Flats nuclear weapons plant sent a cease and desist letter Wednesday to a California firm demanding that it stop offering to settle claims on behalf of up to 15,000 affected households. Philadelphia-based law firm Berger & Montague, which represents residents whose properties lost value after it was disclosed that plutonium had been released from the plant over the 40 years it operated on a windswept prairie northwest of Denver, also asked U.S. District Judge John Kane to step in and halt the company's efforts.

