California firm blasted for attempts to process claims in $375 million Rocky Flats settlement
Attorneys overseeing the $375 million settlement with homeowners who lived downwind of the former Rocky Flats nuclear weapons plant sent a cease and desist letter Wednesday to a California firm demanding that it stop offering to settle claims on behalf of up to 15,000 affected households. Philadelphia-based law firm Berger & Montague, which represents residents whose properties lost value after it was disclosed that plutonium had been released from the plant over the 40 years it operated on a windswept prairie northwest of Denver, also asked U.S. District Judge John Kane to step in and halt the company's efforts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thornton police department
|Jan 19
|Lilyberge
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Jan 17
|Erie-ite
|2
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec '16
|Prq
|1
|Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax...
|Dec '16
|Caughey Cathy
|1
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
|Broomfield teacher testifies in his defense dur... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|irahs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC