Broomfield's tension, differing opinions aired out at oil, gas town hall

20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Tension was palpable as people tried to talk over one another and tossed out conflicting data about oil and gas development as it relates to a community's health, safety and well being at a Wednesday night town hall. State Sen. Vicki Marble hosted "Been There Done That," a meeting advertised as a presentation of facts regarding the proposed oil and gas development in Broomfield and how other communities in Colorado have addressed similar issues.

