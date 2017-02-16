Broomfield sees morning power outages

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Daily Camera

Xcel Energy reported nearly 3,000 customers are being affected by power outages Tuesday morning. Up to eight separate outages were reported about 8:43 a.m., and crews expected to restore power by 10:45 a.m. Affected areas include Boulder, Broomfield and Lafayette, according to Xcel's website.

