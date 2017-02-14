Broomfield council to vote on including oil, gas language in Comp Plan
Broomfield City Council is expected to vote tonight on a resolution that would add oil and gas development to the 20-year comprehensive plan. A if approved, a Comprehensive Planning Update Committee will be formed to add the topic as a ninth focus area to the 2016 Comprehensive Plan.
