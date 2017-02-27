Broomfield council set to take action on oil, gas moratorium
Chase Pena, with Front Range Energy Alliance, holds a sign opposing energy bans and moratoriums at the start of a Broomfield oil and gas forum on Tuesday at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield. Oil and gas will dominate Tuesday night's Broomfield city council meeting where vote on an oil and gas moratorium is expected.
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault
|Feb 25
|weanniedog
|1
|Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07)
|Feb 19
|Juliette
|516
|Yin and yang
|Feb 15
|Yin and yang
|1
|Thornton police department
|Jan '17
|Lilyberge
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Jan '17
|Erie-ite
|2
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec '16
|Prq
|1
