Broomfield City Council postpones vote on oil, gas moratorium

After a a nearly five-hour meeting, Broomfield City Council voted to indefinitely postpone a vote on an oil and gas moratorium. Council members Sharon Tessier, Stan Jezierski, and Kevin Kreeger voted against the motion, which was supported by David Beacom, Bette Erickson, Elizabeth Law-Evans, Mike Shelton and Greg Stokes.

