Boulder Valley adding advocates to address elementary student mental health needs
As Boulder Valley continues to look for ways to pay for elementary school counselors, the school district is adding "health advocates" to help meet its needs. Boulder Valley used grant money to hire a behavioral health advocate to provide mental health support to elementary school students about a year and a half ago.
