Boston Identified Its Most Dangerous, Degrading Bus Stops. Now What?
A Boston bus stop that left riders on an awkward sidewalk island surrounded by speeding traffic nearly won Streetsblog's "Sorriest Bus Stop in America" competition last year. Now Boston's MBTA is in the midst of a systematic review of its bus stops to identify dangerous conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thornton police department
|Jan 19
|Lilyberge
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Jan 17
|Erie-ite
|2
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec '16
|Prq
|1
|Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax...
|Dec '16
|Caughey Cathy
|1
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
|Broomfield teacher testifies in his defense dur... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|irahs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC