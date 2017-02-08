Affygility Solutions Opens New Regional Office In Dubai
BROOMFIELD, Colo. & DUBAI, United Arab Emirates-- --Affygility Solutions , a leading provider of occupational health, toxicology, and industrial hygiene services for the life science industry, announced today the launch of its regional branch office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to serve the IMEA region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thornton police department
|Jan 19
|Lilyberge
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Jan 17
|Erie-ite
|2
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec '16
|Prq
|1
|Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax...
|Dec '16
|Caughey Cathy
|1
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
|Broomfield teacher testifies in his defense dur... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|irahs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC