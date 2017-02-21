Adam Townsend Pounds Out Marcus Edwar...

Adam Townsend Pounds Out Marcus Edwards in Legacy Fighting Alliance 5 Headliner

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Sherdog

Once he got rolling, Adam Townsend wasn't going to be denied. Townsend survived a rough start to dominate Marcus Edwards down the stretch en route to a third-round stoppage victory in the Legacy Fighting Alliance 5 headliner at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo., on Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sherdog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 8 arrested in alleged Arvada kidnapping, assault Sat weanniedog 1
News Man fatally stabs pit bull to stop dog fight (Aug '07) Feb 19 Juliette 516
Yin and yang Feb 15 Yin and yang 1
Thornton police department Jan '17 Lilyberge 1
What happened to Grandma's Kitchen???? Jan '17 Erie-ite 2
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Dec '16 Tobias 1,137
News Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after... Dec '16 Prq 1
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Space Station
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,669 • Total comments across all topics: 279,187,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC