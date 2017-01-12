You Must Replace Your Trackers With 3...

You Must Replace Your Trackers With 3G/4G Units. ATT Shutting OFF Service. Details In Message.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Menlo Park City Council

The Ranger PRO GNSS use the latest in cell technology, 3G+ to communicate over the new networks being installed. If you own an old tracker of any brand, it will need to be replaced immediately or it will stop working and leave you stranded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Menlo Park City Council.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Dec 20 Tobias 1,137
News Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after... Dec 18 Prq 1
Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax... Dec '16 Caughey Cathy 1
What happened to Grandma's Kitchen???? Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Dozens Arrested In Sex Trafficking Crackdown (Apr '16) Nov '16 Joann Johnson 4
Ridge Home Information (Dec '06) Nov '16 Joann Johnson 62
News Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10) Sep '16 Regolith Based Li... 31
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,967,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC