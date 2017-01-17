Woman Claims Car Was Hit By Plow, CDOT Refuses Reimbursement A Colorado woman says a Colorado Department of Transportation snowplow driver struck her vehicle during a snow storm last month and the state will not pay for the damage. Commissioners Approve Modified Version Of Rezoning Near Dinosaur Ridge A modified version of the rezoning of land near Dinosaur Ridge was approved by the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.