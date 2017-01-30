Ween announces first Red Rocks show in eight years

FEBRUARY 12: Gene Ween and Dean Ween of Ween perform at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on February 12, 2016. The cult rock legends will play Red Rocks on July 12. Tickets are $49.95 - $54.95 and go on sale Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. MST via axs.com.

