Three teams will compete to redesign City Park Golf Course as part of Denver storm detention project
Overhaul of historic course is major part of Platte to Park Hill plan and could close it for nearly 2 years Golfer Dane Jessen of Denver follows his shot after teeing off from hole No. 8 at City Park Golf Course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec 20
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec 18
|Prq
|1
|Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax...
|Dec 16
|Caughey Cathy
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Dozens Arrested In Sex Trafficking Crackdown (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Joann Johnson
|4
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|Joann Johnson
|62
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC