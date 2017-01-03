Seven Broomfield collections sites open for Christmas tree recycling
There are seven Christmas tree recycling sites in Broomfield open through Jan. 15. After that, the Tree Branch Recycling site at 225 Commerce St. will be open Wednesdays, 1 to 5 p.m., or Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Broomfield's Forestry Department has set up seven collection sites where Christmas trees can be dropped off and recycled. They will be chipped into mulch that can be picked up at the Broomfield Recycling Center.
