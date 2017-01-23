Pneumonia Causes Kings of Leon to Pos...

Pneumonia Causes Kings of Leon to Postpone Shows, and Fans Go Balistic

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Denver Westword

Kings of Leon announced they are postponing their January 25 show in Broomfield to March 11 after doctors diagnosed drummer Nathan Followill with pneumonia and ordered him to take three days off. Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is being advised by doctors to take several days of rest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thornton police department Jan 19 Lilyberge 1
What happened to Grandma's Kitchen???? Jan 17 Erie-ite 2
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Dec '16 Tobias 1,137
News Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after... Dec '16 Prq 1
Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax... Dec '16 Caughey Cathy 1
News Dozens Arrested In Sex Trafficking Crackdown (Apr '16) Nov '16 Joann Johnson 4
News Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10) Sep '16 Regolith Based Li... 31
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,553 • Total comments across all topics: 278,241,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC