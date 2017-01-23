Pneumonia Causes Kings of Leon to Postpone Shows, and Fans Go Balistic
Kings of Leon announced they are postponing their January 25 show in Broomfield to March 11 after doctors diagnosed drummer Nathan Followill with pneumonia and ordered him to take three days off. Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill has been diagnosed with pneumonia and is being advised by doctors to take several days of rest.
