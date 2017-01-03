NASA's new mission to study black hol...

NASA's new mission to study black holes set for 2020 launch

Washington, Jan 4 - NASA said on Wednesday it plans to launch in 2020 a $188 million mission that will allow astronomers to explore, for the first time, the hidden details of some of the most extreme and exotic astronomical objects, such as stellar and supermassive black holes, neutron stars and pulsars. Objects such as black holes can heat surrounding gases to more than a million degrees.

