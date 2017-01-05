Man saved in heroic Arapahoe Basin chairlift rescue says "it was all a blur"
A man who got tangled in an Arapahoe Basin chairlift Wednesday morning and was hanging unconscious by his neck, was cut down by a professional slackliner who climbed a lift tower, slid approximately 30 feet across the lift's cable and cut him free with a knife tossed from a ski patroller below. The rescued skier said he barely remembers people yelling to him as his backpack got caught, leaving him dangling from the chair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec 20
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec 18
|Prq
|1
|Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax...
|Dec 16
|Caughey Cathy
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Dozens Arrested In Sex Trafficking Crackdown (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Joann Johnson
|4
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|Joann Johnson
|62
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC