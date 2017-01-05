Man saved in heroic Arapahoe Basin ch...

Man saved in heroic Arapahoe Basin chairlift rescue says "it was all a blur"

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Denver Post

A man who got tangled in an Arapahoe Basin chairlift Wednesday morning and was hanging unconscious by his neck, was cut down by a professional slackliner who climbed a lift tower, slid approximately 30 feet across the lift's cable and cut him free with a knife tossed from a ski patroller below. The rescued skier said he barely remembers people yelling to him as his backpack got caught, leaving him dangling from the chair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Dec 20 Tobias 1,137
News Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after... Dec 18 Prq 1
Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax... Dec 16 Caughey Cathy 1
What happened to Grandma's Kitchen???? Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Dozens Arrested In Sex Trafficking Crackdown (Apr '16) Nov '16 Joann Johnson 4
Ridge Home Information (Dec '06) Nov '16 Joann Johnson 62
News Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10) Sep '16 Regolith Based Li... 31
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Broomfield County was issued at January 08 at 8:22PM MST

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,927 • Total comments across all topics: 277,732,603

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC