Man saved in heroic Arapahoe Basin chairlift rescue says "it was all a blur"

A man who got tangled in an Arapahoe Basin chairlift Wednesday morning and was hanging unconscious by his neck, was cut down by a professional slackliner who climbed a lift tower, slid approximately 30 feet across the lift's cable and cut him free with a knife tossed from a ski patroller below. The rescued skier said he barely remembers people yelling to him as his backpack got caught, leaving him dangling from the chair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.