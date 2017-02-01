Longmont girl takes state award for 1...

Longmont girl takes state award for 15-pound cabbage

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Daily Camera

Ava Trapani, 9, of Longmont, grew a 15-pound cabbage this summer as part of the National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program. She was announced as the state's winner Monday.

