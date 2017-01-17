Logged evidence at the police departm...

Logged evidence at the police department can include unique items

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Broomfield Enterprise

Visitors to the evidence area of the Broomfield Police Department might do a double-take at the gag evidence bag near the candy jars. Property and evidence technicians encourage resident to create a list of personal items including: serial numbers, basic description of the items and photographs if possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thornton police department 7 hr Lilyberge 1
What happened to Grandma's Kitchen???? Jan 17 Erie-ite 2
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Dec 20 Tobias 1,137
News Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after... Dec '16 Prq 1
Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax... Dec '16 Caughey Cathy 1
News Dozens Arrested In Sex Trafficking Crackdown (Apr '16) Nov '16 Joann Johnson 4
News Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10) Sep '16 Regolith Based Li... 31
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,170 • Total comments across all topics: 278,064,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC