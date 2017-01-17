Local Women's March planned for Broomfield

Julie Piller, left, and Debbie Asmus help to knit dozens of pink hats at the home of Jen Grant Sunday in Lafayette, The group aims to provide people participating in the Women's March on Washington D.C., the day after Donald Trumps' inauguration, a means to make a unique collective visual statement which will help activists be better heard and provide people who cannot physically be on the National Mall a way to represent themselves and support women's rights. A local Women's March will take place beginning at 9 a.m this Saturday at the pond by Broomfield's Mamie Doud Eisenhower Public Library, 3 Community Park Road.

