Lafayette sows oats, tops them off wi...

Lafayette sows oats, tops them off with anything imaginable

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: LongmontFYI

"I have 128 toppings," Vero said. "I've got fresh fruit, dry fruit, nuts, candy, jalapenos, bacon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broomfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to Grandma's Kitchen???? 8 hr Erie-ite 2
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) Dec 20 Tobias 1,137
News Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after... Dec 18 Prq 1
Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax... Dec '16 Caughey Cathy 1
News Dozens Arrested In Sex Trafficking Crackdown (Apr '16) Nov '16 Joann Johnson 4
Ridge Home Information (Dec '06) Nov '16 Joann Johnson 62
News Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10) Sep '16 Regolith Based Li... 31
See all Broomfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broomfield Forum Now

Broomfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broomfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Broomfield, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,002,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC