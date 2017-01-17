Lafayette climate change author looki...

Lafayette climate change author looking to start private, project-based school in Broomfield

A Lafayette climate-change author is planning to open a new, project-based private school in Broomfield in August with a goal of creating "thought leaders" prepared to solve world problems. Daniel Rirdan recently announced his plans for Threshold School and is now recruiting students from north Denver to Boulder County.

