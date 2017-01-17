Jeffco leads the pack of Colorado properties increasing in value in 2016
A property is developed in Denver's LoHi neighborhood at 18th and Central Streets in 2016. Property value saw a bump of 25.1 percent, although some of that gain came from new home and apartment construction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Tue
|Erie-ite
|2
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec 20
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec '16
|Prq
|1
|Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax...
|Dec '16
|Caughey Cathy
|1
|Dozens Arrested In Sex Trafficking Crackdown (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Joann Johnson
|4
|Ridge Home Information (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|Joann Johnson
|62
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC