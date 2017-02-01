Jean-Michel Jarre Coming to Colorado for the First Time Ever
Colorado's electronic music scene must be making waves worldwide now. Grammy-nominated French producer Jean-Michel Jarre has announced a 2017 North American tour with only nine performances total - and Colorado is one of them .
Start the conversation, or Read more at 303 Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thornton police department
|Jan 19
|Lilyberge
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Jan 17
|Erie-ite
|2
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec '16
|Prq
|1
|Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax...
|Dec '16
|Caughey Cathy
|1
|Dozens Arrested In Sex Trafficking Crackdown (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Joann Johnson
|4
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC