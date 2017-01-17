Ideas for new civic center considered at first focus group meeting
After their first meeting to dream up plans for the Broomfield Civic Center, it appears residents want to linger in whatever new space is created for the city and county. Whether it's over a nice meal and glass of wine, a great book at the end of the day, or a live music performance, they want to stay in Broomfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broomfield Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Broomfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thornton police department
|Thu
|Lilyberge
|1
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Jan 17
|Erie-ite
|2
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Tobias
|1,137
|Toddler found with hypothermia, frostbite after...
|Dec '16
|Prq
|1
|Why are the PA State Police robbing the gas tax...
|Dec '16
|Caughey Cathy
|1
|Dozens Arrested In Sex Trafficking Crackdown (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Joann Johnson
|4
|Local restaurant chain closes after CEO's arrest (Jul '10)
|Sep '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Broomfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC