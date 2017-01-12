Hearing set for suspect in Broomfield sex assault case to determine if adult charges should apply
A hearing to determine if a Broomfield teenager accused of sexually assaulting two girls in early November at the Paul Derda Recreation Center should be charged as an adult is scheduled for this spring. The 17-year-old, who turns 18 in February, appeared in the Broomfield Combined Courts Wednesday morning with his attorney.
