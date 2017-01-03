Early morning Broomfield fire extinguished
The "cause was likely to be from clothes that were placed close to the furnace and thought to have caught on fire," North Metro Fire Spokeswoman Sara Farris said. Occupants had evacuated the home in the 13000 block of Bryant Way, according to North Metro Fire Rescue District.
