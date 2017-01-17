DoorDash launches restaurant delivery service in most of Boulder Valley

After launching in Denver two years ago, San Francisco-based DoorDash is offering delivery from restaurants to doorsteps throughout Boulder, Lafayette, Louisville, Superior and Broomfield. The company will be delivering for approximately 220 restaurants in the area, including fast-food chains and local favorites Modern Market, Five on Black, Foolish Craig's, Beau Jo's, Pizzeria Locale and The Kitchen Next Door, according to a company statement.

